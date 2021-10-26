Eureka Coin (ERK) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $12,164.00

Eureka Coin (CURRENCY:ERK) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. Eureka Coin has a market capitalization of $577,833.98 and approximately $12,164.00 worth of Eureka Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Eureka Coin has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Eureka Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0087 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00003801 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00008481 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000024 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000154 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001336 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin Coin Profile

ERK is a coin. Eureka Coin’s total supply is 149,156,864 coins and its circulating supply is 66,520,227 coins. Eureka Coin’s official website is www.eurekacoin.io . Eureka Coin’s official Twitter account is @EurekaX3 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EurekaCoin (ERK) is the native coin of its own PoS blockchain, the Eureka Network (eurekanetwork.io) and we have many projects preparing to build upon it using ERK20 and ERK22 tokens. The EurekaNetwork blockchain will not only be Proof of Stake itself (meaning EurekaCoin in itself can be used to earn passively) but other tokens/ sidechain coins will be able to be proof of stake in themselves securing their own network. “

