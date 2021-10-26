Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $286.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $282.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.15. Everest Re Group has a one year low of $193.62 and a one year high of $283.20.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Everest Re Group will post 34.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 83.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,420,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,114,100,000 after buying an additional 53,590 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,900,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $478,827,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 14.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,785,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,843,000 after purchasing an additional 224,141 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 7.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,406,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $354,508,000 after purchasing an additional 101,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 12.3% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 973,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $245,368,000 after purchasing an additional 106,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

