EvidenZ Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $245,049.00 (BCDT)

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. EvidenZ has a total market capitalization of $5.80 million and approximately $245,049.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EvidenZ coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000475 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, EvidenZ has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00054268 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.13 or 0.00215015 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005106 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.76 or 0.00103703 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00011955 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

EvidenZ Profile

EvidenZ (CRYPTO:BCDT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,099,244 coins. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @MyEvidenZ

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDT is the token linked to the EvidenZ framework, used by the company BCdiploma to allow hundreds of institutions to issue diplomas in a digital, decentralized and secure way. The BCDT is required to issue each certificate on the Ethereum blockchain. It is a utility token: for each certification, part of the BCDT used is burned by the smart contract of the EvidenZ ecosystem, reducing its total quantity. 40M BCDTs were issued during an ICO in January 2018: no more BCDTs will be issued after this date. Gitlab | Telegram | Medium “

EvidenZ Coin Trading

