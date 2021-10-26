ExclusiveCoin Trading Down 11.2% This Week (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $648,965.81 and approximately $896.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011612 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001352 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000467 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 211.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000070 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004414 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.