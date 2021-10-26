Exeedme Price Tops $0.52 on Exchanges (XED)

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded 21.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 26th. Over the last week, Exeedme has traded up 21.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Exeedme coin can currently be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00000858 BTC on major exchanges. Exeedme has a market capitalization of $33.62 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.85 or 0.00073715 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.74 or 0.00076822 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.40 or 0.00102566 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,807.02 or 0.99944887 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,194.66 or 0.06894510 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Exeedme Coin Profile

Exeedme was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

