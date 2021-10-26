Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) PT Lowered to $410.00 at Raymond James

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Raymond James from $450.00 to $410.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FB. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $399.52.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $328.69 on Tuesday. Facebook has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $356.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.28. The firm has a market cap of $926.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Facebook will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.61, for a total transaction of $17,054,247.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $2,911,473.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,426,083 shares of company stock valued at $867,082,128. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

