First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Hits New 52-Week High at $33.27

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.27 and last traded at $32.92, with a volume of 553 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Community Bankshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Get First Community Bankshares alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.61 million, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.61.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $34.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.16 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from First Community Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. First Community Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 51.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares during the first quarter valued at about $324,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 79.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 2,528.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 10.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 271,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 25,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 4.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. 38.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCBC)

First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, and lines of credit; various credit card, debit card, and automated teller machine card services; corporate and personal trust services; investment management services; and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.