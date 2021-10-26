FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Bought by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $8,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,516,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,632,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $707,121,000 after buying an additional 362,576 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 406.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after buying an additional 17,212 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1,249.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,654,000 after buying an additional 47,060 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 201,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,217,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $280.97 on Tuesday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.88 and a 1 year high of $295.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.35.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.21. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $667.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.73.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.