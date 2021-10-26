Frax (FRAX) Price Tops $0.99 on Exchanges

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 26th. One Frax coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00001597 BTC on popular exchanges. Frax has a market capitalization of $347.76 million and $87.60 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Frax has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Frax alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.29 or 0.00072750 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.50 or 0.00077906 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.90 or 0.00102638 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,336.48 or 1.00125374 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,261.67 or 0.06845131 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 349,686,350 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.