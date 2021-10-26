Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s (FMS) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FMS. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist lowered their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of FMS traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.33. 5,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,316. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $33.84 and a 1 year high of $44.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.17.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 87,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after buying an additional 10,520 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 441.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 177,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,363,000 after buying an additional 8,917 shares during the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

