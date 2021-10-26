Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s (FMS) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FMS. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist lowered their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.
Shares of FMS traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.33. 5,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,316. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $33.84 and a 1 year high of $44.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.17.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 87,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after buying an additional 10,520 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 441.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 177,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,363,000 after buying an additional 8,917 shares during the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.
Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?
Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.