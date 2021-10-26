Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.18.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.03. 29,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,214. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.87. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $14.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 6.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, Fresenius Vamed, and Corporate and Other. The Fresenius Medical Care segment comprises of dialysis products and healthcare services.

