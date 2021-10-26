Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV) Insider Charles Cotton Purchases 3,750 Shares

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV) insider Charles Cotton bought 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,667 ($34.84) per share, for a total transaction of £100,012.50 ($130,666.97).

FDEV opened at GBX 2,488 ($32.51) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.41. Frontier Developments plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,085 ($27.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,470 ($45.34). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,607.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,637.66. The stock has a market cap of £979.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.90.

Several research firms have issued reports on FDEV. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Frontier Developments from GBX 3,030 ($39.59) to GBX 3,060 ($39.98) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,281.25 ($42.87).

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

