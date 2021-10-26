Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
GLPEY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.30 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.40.
Shares of GLPEY traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.44. 53,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average of $5.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.67 and a beta of 1.05. Galp Energia, SGPS has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $6.60.
Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile
Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.
Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?
Receive News & Ratings for Galp Energia SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galp Energia SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.