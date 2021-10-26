Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

GLPEY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.30 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

Shares of GLPEY traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.44. 53,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average of $5.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.67 and a beta of 1.05. Galp Energia, SGPS has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $6.60.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter. Galp Energia, SGPS had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 0.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

