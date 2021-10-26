GenesisX Price Reaches $0.0044 on Exchanges (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 26th. Over the last seven days, GenesisX has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One GenesisX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. GenesisX has a market cap of $52,365.17 and $39.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 56.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000051 BTC.

GenesisX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 12,015,904 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

