GenesisX Price Tops $0.0044 (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 26th. One GenesisX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GenesisX has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. GenesisX has a total market cap of $52,365.17 and approximately $39.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 56.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About GenesisX

XGS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 12,015,904 coins. The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

GenesisX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

