Gnosis Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $10.34 Million (GNO)

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 26th. One Gnosis coin can currently be bought for $409.23 or 0.00657305 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Gnosis has traded up 21.5% against the dollar. Gnosis has a total market capitalization of $615.72 million and $10.34 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00054118 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005132 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.42 or 0.00214293 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.79 or 0.00104068 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00011702 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Gnosis Coin Profile

Gnosis (CRYPTO:GNO) is a coin. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,587 coins. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Gnosis is medium.com/gnosis-pm . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

Buying and Selling Gnosis

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gnosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gnosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

