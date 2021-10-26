Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 2,258,213 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 63.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,319,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,258,213 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.38% of State Street worth $108,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the second quarter worth $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 6,927.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 314.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the first quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 171.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $400,375.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $98.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.13. The company has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.16 and a fifty-two week high of $100.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STT shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.79.

State Street Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

