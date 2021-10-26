Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Declares $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%.

Graham has increased its dividend payment by 22.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Graham has a payout ratio of 183.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

GHM traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $12.91. The company had a trading volume of 884 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,665. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.49. Graham has a 1-year low of $11.71 and a 1-year high of $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $138.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.83.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.23). Graham had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $20.16 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Graham will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GHM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Colliers Securities set a $13.35 target price on Graham in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

About Graham

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

