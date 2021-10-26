Grin Price Up 11% Over Last Week (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 11% higher against the dollar. Grin has a market cap of $39.64 million and approximately $5.26 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00000729 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,284.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,222.15 or 0.06778816 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.28 or 0.00310323 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $615.47 or 0.00988154 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.87 or 0.00088103 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.78 or 0.00462043 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.75 or 0.00278957 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005322 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $153.39 or 0.00246272 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 87,343,140 coins. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

