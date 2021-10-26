Grumpy Finance Reaches Market Cap of $3.17 Million (GRUMPY)

Grumpy Finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 26th. Grumpy Finance has a total market cap of $3.17 million and approximately $11,791.00 worth of Grumpy Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grumpy Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Grumpy Finance has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00054268 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $130.13 or 0.00215015 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005106 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.76 or 0.00103703 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00011955 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Grumpy Finance Profile

Grumpy Finance is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2021. Grumpy Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,653,603,542,809 coins. Grumpy Finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Buying and Selling Grumpy Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grumpy Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grumpy Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

