Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms recently commented on HLMAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Halma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Halma stock opened at $40.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.70 and a beta of 0.74. Halma has a 52-week low of $29.02 and a 52-week high of $43.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

