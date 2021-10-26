Harvest Finance Price Reaches $166.77 (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. One Harvest Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $166.77 or 0.00275591 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Harvest Finance has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $105.48 million and approximately $20.94 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00023300 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001011 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

FARM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 663,827 coins and its circulating supply is 632,477 coins. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

