Haven Protocol (XHV) Trading 3% Higher Over Last Week

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $118.03 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 3% higher against the dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for $8.00 or 0.00013147 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,840.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,224.73 or 0.06943931 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.97 or 0.00335256 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $614.26 or 0.01009620 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.90 or 0.00090237 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.67 or 0.00461316 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $171.91 or 0.00282556 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005575 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $154.84 or 0.00254501 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,756,045 coins. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.