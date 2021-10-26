Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,494,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 788,608 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 6.03% of Healthpeak Properties worth $1,081,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $34.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.45. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $37.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 73.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.85.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

