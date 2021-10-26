Hellenic Coin (HNC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $68,787.00

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be bought for $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. Hellenic Coin has a market capitalization of $256.95 million and $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.23 or 0.00334141 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005596 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000438 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Hellenic Coin

HNC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

