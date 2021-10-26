Hercules Capital, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:HTGC)

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) – B. Riley lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Hercules Capital in a research report issued on Monday, October 25th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.38. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Shares of HTGC stock opened at $17.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Hercules Capital has a 12 month low of $10.83 and a 12 month high of $17.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.55.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 120.11%. The firm had revenue of $69.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.75 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 5.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 442,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after buying an additional 21,393 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 6.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Hercules Capital by 140.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 47,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 27,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. 27.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.09%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

