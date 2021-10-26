Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Position Increased by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 614,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $8,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 327.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 591.3% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $15.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.09. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

In other news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Justin Hotard sold 12,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total value of $189,327.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 126,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,132. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

HPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.69.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

