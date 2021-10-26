Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Hits New 52-Week High at $50.56

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.56 and last traded at $50.48, with a volume of 19448 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.85.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HGV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.39. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.85 and a beta of 2.17.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 14.76% and a negative net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.15 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 71,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV)

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

