Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Hits New 52-Week High at $50.56

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.56 and last traded at $50.48, with a volume of 19448 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.85.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HGV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.39. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.85 and a beta of 2.17.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 71,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.
About Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV)
Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.
