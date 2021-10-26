Hoge Finance Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (HOGE)

Hoge Finance (CURRENCY:HOGE) traded 52.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 26th. One Hoge Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Hoge Finance has traded 68.9% higher against the US dollar. Hoge Finance has a total market capitalization of $140.42 million and approximately $5.22 million worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00052881 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $132.68 or 0.00213019 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005092 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.59 or 0.00103702 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00011676 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Hoge Finance Coin Profile

Hoge Finance (HOGE) is a coin. It was first traded on February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 404,068,989,849 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well. “

Buying and Selling Hoge Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoge Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hoge Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hoge Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

