HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Investec lowered shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of HSBC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HSBC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

HSBC stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.81. The company had a trading volume of 184,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,160. The firm has a market cap of $125.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.59. HSBC has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $32.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. HSBC had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 18.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HSBC will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSBC. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in HSBC by 10.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HSBC by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 438,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,787,000 after purchasing an additional 20,157 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in HSBC by 51.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 78,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 26,596 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in HSBC by 3.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in HSBC by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

