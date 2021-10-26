HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTHKY) and Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF) Critical Survey

Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF) and HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTHKY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

Get Cellcom Israel alerts:

This table compares Cellcom Israel and HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellcom Israel -2.23% -4.87% -1.32% HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Cellcom Israel and HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellcom Israel $1.14 billion 0.47 -$53.00 million N/A N/A HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR $866.28 million 2.22 $611.47 million N/A N/A

HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cellcom Israel.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Cellcom Israel shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Cellcom Israel and HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellcom Israel 0 0 0 0 N/A HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Cellcom Israel has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR beats Cellcom Israel on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cellcom Israel

Cellcom Israel Ltd. engages in the provision of cellular communications services. It operates through two segments: Cellular and Fixed-Line. The Cellular segment includes the cellular communications services, end user cellular equipment and supplemental services. The Fixed-Line segment includes landline and long distance telephony services, internet infrastructure and connectivity services, television services, transmission services, end user fixed-line equipment and supplemental services. The company offers cellular and landline telephony, roaming, internet, fax services, text and multimedia messaging services, cellular content and data services, technical support, account information, and direct-to-the-door parcel delivery. Cellcom was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Netanya, Israel.

About HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR

Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides mobile communication services primarily in Hong Kong and Macau. It offers 4G long term evolution, 3G, and GSM dual-band mobile telecommunications services under the 3 brand. The company's mobile telecommunications services and products include local voice, SMS, MMS, international direct dialing, and international roaming; and broadband-based data services and applications, such as direct carrier billing offerings, mobile device security management, eBooks, music downloads, movies-on-demand, mobile social networking applications, and stock trading, as well as Wi-Fi services. In addition, the company is involved in the provision of management and treasury, support, and information technology services; and telecommunications retail operations. As of December 31, 2017, it served approximately 3.3 million customers in Hong Kong and Macau. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of CK Hutchison Holdings Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Cellcom Israel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellcom Israel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.