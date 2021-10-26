I/O Coin Reaches Market Cap of $2.25 Million (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000189 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. I/O Coin has a market cap of $2.25 million and $2,496.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

I/O Coin Profile

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,187,553 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

