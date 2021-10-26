Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. DZ Bank raised shares of Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Iberdrola from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.68.

Iberdrola stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.85. 81,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,170. Iberdrola has a 1 year low of $40.09 and a 1 year high of $61.52. The firm has a market cap of $71.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.14.

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

