ichi.farm (ICHI) Price Tops $3.92 on Top Exchanges

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. In the last week, ichi.farm has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. ichi.farm has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ichi.farm coin can now be bought for $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ichi.farm alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001653 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00073364 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.27 or 0.00076459 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.21 or 0.00102796 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,890.41 or 1.00609732 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,143.25 or 0.06845919 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002688 BTC.

About ichi.farm

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ichi.farm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ichi.farm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ichi.farm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ichi.farm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.