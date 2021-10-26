IG Gold Trading 153.3% Higher This Week (IGG)

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. One IG Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. IG Gold has a market cap of $11.16 million and approximately $137,946.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IG Gold has traded 153.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001653 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001841 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00073364 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00054268 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002961 BTC.

About IG Gold

IG Gold is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here . IG Gold’s official website is www.iggalaxy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

