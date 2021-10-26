Indexed Finance Trading Down 11.9% This Week (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. In the last week, Indexed Finance has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $2.64 or 0.00004239 BTC on major exchanges. Indexed Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $24,150.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.49 or 0.00071432 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.10 or 0.00077226 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.64 or 0.00102177 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,350.46 or 1.00105937 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,188.10 or 0.06724154 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance’s genesis date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

