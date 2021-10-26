Insider Selling: Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Major Shareholder Sells 5,863 Shares of Stock

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 5,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $133,148.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 25th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,674 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $127,891.96.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,625 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total transaction of $126,337.50.

On Monday, October 18th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,837 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $134,426.11.

On Friday, October 15th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,581 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $128,307.19.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,858 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $129,520.38.

On Monday, October 11th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,420 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $119,240.00.

On Friday, October 8th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,202 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $111,634.92.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,125 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $109,572.50.

On Monday, October 4th, Lance Torgerson sold 4,748 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $105,263.16.

On Friday, October 1st, Lance Torgerson sold 4,962 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $111,595.38.

Shares of NYSE CVEO traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.60. 20,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.54 million, a PE ratio of -42.65 and a beta of 3.88. Civeo Co. has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $25.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.36 and its 200 day moving average is $19.49.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $154.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.55 million. Civeo had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Civeo Co. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in Civeo by 45.4% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 307,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,915,000 after buying an additional 96,030 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Civeo by 137.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 27,396 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Civeo by 50.0% in the second quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Civeo in the second quarter worth $1,050,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Civeo by 812.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civeo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Civeo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

About Civeo

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

