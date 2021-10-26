Insider Selling: GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Insider Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) insider Andrew Slutsky sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $934,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Andrew Slutsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Andrew Slutsky sold 35,018 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $1,506,824.54.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Andrew Slutsky sold 20,000 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $915,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Andrew Slutsky sold 25,000 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Andrew Slutsky sold 800 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $26,408.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Andrew Slutsky sold 7,400 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $244,200.00.

GoodRx stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.35. The stock had a trading volume of 611,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,820. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $59.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion and a PE ratio of -50.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 16.43 and a current ratio of 16.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.06.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 39.62% and a negative net margin of 50.01%. The firm had revenue of $176.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.15 million. Equities analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GDRX. Cowen reduced their price target on GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on GoodRx in a report on Sunday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on GoodRx from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised GoodRx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoodRx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDRX. Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in GoodRx in the second quarter valued at $123,583,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 62.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,203,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,800 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the second quarter worth about $64,173,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the second quarter worth about $38,657,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 31.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,560,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,931,000 after purchasing an additional 855,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.86% of the company’s stock.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

