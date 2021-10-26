Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $283.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on PODD. Citigroup raised their price objective on Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen raised their target price on Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

PODD opened at $302.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -656.96 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $293.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Insulet has a 12-month low of $214.93 and a 12-month high of $309.99.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $263.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total value of $882,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,331 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,437.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total value of $4,243,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Insulet during the second quarter worth $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 204.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. 99.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Insulet

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

