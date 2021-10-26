J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $183.50.

A number of analysts have commented on JBHT shares. Cowen upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Vertical Research cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

JBHT stock opened at $197.73 on Tuesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $119.22 and a fifty-two week high of $201.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $173.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total value of $196,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $89,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,257 shares of company stock valued at $608,163. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,439.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 44,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after buying an additional 41,454 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 27,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after buying an additional 8,916 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 39,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,371,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 956.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 29,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after buying an additional 26,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,535,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $594,155,000 after buying an additional 1,460,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

