Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on ICICI Bank Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of ICICI Bank in a report issued on Saturday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Sharma now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.78.

Shares of IBN opened at $21.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.20 and a 200-day moving average of $17.84. ICICI Bank has a one year low of $10.47 and a one year high of $22.14. The company has a market cap of $75.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). ICICI Bank had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a $0.0537 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. ICICI Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBN. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 61,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 7,440 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 32,552.3% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 4,613,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,056,000 after buying an additional 4,599,310 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of ICICI Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.02% of the company’s stock.

ICICI Bank Company Profile

ICICI Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, which includes retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others.

