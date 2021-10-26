Jefferies Group LLC Acquires 22,636 Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,636 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Vroom were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Vroom by 2.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Vroom by 5.2% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 13,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Vroom by 215.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Vroom by 14.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Vroom by 6.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vroom alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vroom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

NASDAQ VRM opened at $20.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.24. Vroom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $53.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.92.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48). Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%. The business had revenue of $761.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Vroom Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.