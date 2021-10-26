Jefferies Group LLC Buys New Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in ASML by 1,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in ASML by 620.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 391.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 59 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 18.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $788.44 on Tuesday. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $357.38 and a 12-month high of $895.93. The company has a market cap of $323.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $808.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $726.15.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $2.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.82%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. AlphaValue lowered ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $801.33.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

