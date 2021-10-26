Jefferies Group LLC Invests $3.13 Million in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in Celanese by 90.5% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Celanese during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Celanese during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

CE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price target (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.63.

Shares of CE stock opened at $171.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.74. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $109.14 and a 1-year high of $172.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.