Jefferies Group LLC Makes New Investment in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,000. Jefferies Group LLC owned 0.07% of MACOM Technology Solutions as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 198,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,490,000 after buying an additional 33,204 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 799,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,410,000 after buying an additional 59,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after buying an additional 5,345 shares during the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $67.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.22. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.75 and a 1 year high of $69.29.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.85 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 25.55%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CFO John Kober sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $543,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,259 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,131.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $25,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 455,935 shares of company stock valued at $28,849,146. 30.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.14.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

