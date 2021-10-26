Jefferies Group LLC Makes New Investment in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,948,000. Jefferies Group LLC owned approximately 1.97% of Pathfinder Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFDR. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition in the second quarter worth $683,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition in the second quarter worth $700,000.

NASDAQ:PFDR opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.86.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

