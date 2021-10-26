Jefferies Group LLC Sells 31,561 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Jefferies Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 71.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,561 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in McKesson by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.13.

Shares of MCK opened at $207.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $202.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $141.32 and a 52 week high of $210.17.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total value of $4,499,818.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,035. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total value of $2,927,489.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,489.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,971 shares of company stock worth $7,726,342. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

