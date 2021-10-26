Jefferies Group LLC Sells 7,960 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Jefferies Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,960 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter worth about $54,000. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.43.

AWK opened at $174.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $178.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.93. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $189.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.603 per share. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

