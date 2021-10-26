Jefferies Group LLC Takes $2.91 Million Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 96.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,340,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $561,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,862 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,013,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,412,576,000 after acquiring an additional 388,798 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 38.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,262,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $453,413,000 after acquiring an additional 353,917 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 43.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 633,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $227,372,000 after acquiring an additional 193,020 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth about $55,774,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Shares of WST stock opened at $417.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $438.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $380.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.13. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.85 and a twelve month high of $475.35. The company has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.03, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.55 million. On average, analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, KeyCorp increased their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total transaction of $4,456,470.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.