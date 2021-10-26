Jefferies Group LLC Takes Position in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,000. Jefferies Group LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Gores Holdings VII at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VII in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VII during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VII during the 2nd quarter worth about $396,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VII during the 2nd quarter worth about $396,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the 2nd quarter valued at about $481,000. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GSEV opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84.

